 New land areas have appeared after eruptions of the Anak Krakatau volcano | 1news.az
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New land areas have appeared after eruptions of the Anak Krakatau volcano

1news Staff09:20 - Today
New land areas have appeared after eruptions of the Anak Krakatau volcano

A series of eruptions of the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia has led to noticeable changes in the coastline and the emergence of new land areas.

According to Indonesia's Geological Agency, lava flows increased the island's area by approximately 32.8 hectares.

Satellite images also showed the formation of two new land areas next to the volcano.

The changes were the result of recent activity at Anak Krakatau, located in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra.

Specialists continue to monitor the volcano and changes in its structure.

Anak Krakatau was formed after the devastating eruption of Krakatau in 1883 and remains one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes.

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