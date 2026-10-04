North Korea tests intermediate-range hypersonic missile

North Korea has conducted a test launch of an intermediate-range hypersonic missile.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch.

According to North Korean state media, the missile flew about 1,000 kilometers and hit its designated target at sea.

The South Korean military earlier reported that it had detected the launch from the Wonsan area toward the Sea of Japan. According to its assessment, the missile covered more than 700 kilometers.

Pyongyang stated that the test was aimed at verifying the combat capabilities of the new system.