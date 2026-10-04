Pezeshkian: Pressure on Iran's economy has increased

Iran has taken additional measures that should allow the country to withstand mounting economic pressure from the United States.

This was stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to him, in recent months the authorities have taken new steps in response to the worsening economic situation and attempts to restrict the country's key financial and trade channels.

Pezeshkian acknowledged that pressure on Iran's economy has increased, but stated that Tehran has not allowed its opponents to achieve their goals.

In recent months, the United States has focused on stepping up sanctions pressure on Iran amid the ongoing crisis surrounding the nuclear program and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.