German chancellor unexpectedly arrives in Kyiv

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on the morning of October 4 on an unannounced visit.

This is his first visit to Ukraine since May 2025.

Upon arrival, Merz stated that Germany intends to continue supporting Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks.

Economy Minister Katherina Reiche and representatives of major German companies in the defense and energy sectors also arrived in Kyiv.

One of the key topics of the visit is expected to be an agreement on the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles designed to intercept Russian attack drones.

In addition, Germany plans to provide Ukraine with a new aid package, including 1 billion euros in military support and 350 million euros for the restoration of energy infrastructure.

Merz also intends to discuss with the Ukrainian leadership further cooperation in the field of long-range weapons and reforms related to the fight against corruption.