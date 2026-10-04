On October 4, general elections are being held in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in which citizens are electing the members of the collective presidency, deputies of the national parliament, and the authorities of the country's two main parts.

About 3.4 million people are eligible to vote.

Voters are electing three members of the presidency, representing Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats, as well as deputies of the legislative bodies of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska.

The elections are taking place against the backdrop of a prolonged political crisis, economic difficulties, and a slowdown in the country's process of joining the European Union.

Particular attention is being paid to the situation in Republika Srpska, where Milorad Dodik's party retains significant influence.

At a number of polling stations, electronic voter identification systems and ballot scanners are being used for the first time. Their introduction is linked to efforts to reduce the risk of violations and falsifications.

Preliminary voting results are expected later on Sunday.