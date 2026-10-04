A section of road collapsed in Guba, traffic was blocked
In Guba, part of a roadway collapsed, as a result of which traffic on the section was completely interrupted.
Footage from the scene has spread on social media.
The video shows that part of the road surface has completely caved in, making passage through the section impossible.
At the same time, no warning signs or other means restricting access to the dangerous area can be seen at the scene.
The circumstances and causes of the collapse are being determined.
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