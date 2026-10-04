Kazakhstani wins international AI film festival
Kazakhstani author Myrzakhan Zhumakhan became the winner of the Astana AI Film Festival in the "Best Character" category.
The international jury recognized his comedy "It Was Just a Joke."
In the plot, an ordinary prank unexpectedly escalates into a serious confrontation.
The festival winners were announced on October 3 in Astana.
In total, 8,067 entries were submitted to the competition from 125 countries, and 25 works created using artificial intelligence were included in the final program.
The festival's Grand Prix and a prize of 450,000 dollars went to Latvian author Nikolai Shestak for the film "The First Honest Day."
Each winner of a special category received 50,000 dollars.
513