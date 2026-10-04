80 people detained in Georgia in case over ties to the "thieves' world"

In Georgia, 80 people suspected of ties to the so-called "thieves' world" have been detained during a large-scale police operation.

The operation in Tbilisi and the regions was carried out by officers of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the Prosecutor General's Office.

Charges are planned to be brought against 14 more individuals involved in the case.

The investigation claims that those detained were involved in the activities of criminal groups and maintained ties with representatives of the criminal world.

The investigation is ongoing.