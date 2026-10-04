Ukraine and Germany conclude agreements worth more than 8.5 billion euros

Ukraine and Germany have concluded 15 agreements and documents with a total value of more than 8.5 billion euros.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this following a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv.

According to him, most of the signed documents concern cooperation in the fields of security, production, procurement for the Ukrainian side, and joint projects on Ukrainian territory.

A separate agreement provides for the expansion of cooperation between Kyiv and Berlin in the area of countering drones.

Zelensky also reported that Germany has provided Ukraine with a new support package worth more than 1.3 billion euros.

It includes weapons and assistance to the country's energy sector ahead of winter.