A series of strong earthquakes struck Turkey

Four earthquakes occurred in Turkey within a few hours.

1news.az reports this with reference to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The first tremors, with a magnitude of 4.8, were recorded in Mugla in the southwest of the country.

At the same time, in the Saimbeyli district of the southern province of Adana, two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.9 and 4.8 were recorded one after another.

Later, tremors with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred in the province of Osmaniye in southern Turkey.

There is no information about casualties or destruction.