Trump announces creation of U.S. superintelligence forces

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the creation of the American superintelligence forces, SIF.

As 1news.az reports, he wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

"The superintelligence forces are tasked with coordinating the efforts of the federal government to ensure that America continues to lead the world in the field of superintelligence," the message reads.

According to Trump, SIF will coordinate the U.S. government's interaction with consumers, public and religious organizations. Cooperation with companies developing artificial intelligence and with critical infrastructure providers will also be coordinated.