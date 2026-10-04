 In Baku, a pregnant dog was thrown out of the window of a high-rise building - VIDEO | 1news.az
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In Baku, a pregnant dog was thrown out of the window of a high-rise building - VIDEO

1news Staff19:00 - 04 / 10 / 2026
In Baku, a pregnant dog was thrown out of the window of a high-rise building - VIDEO

A case of cruelty to an animal has been recorded in Baku.

As 1news.az reports, footage that has spread on social media shows a pregnant dog being thrown out of the window of a multi-story residential building.

Police officers conducted an investigation into the incident. As a result, the identity of the person who showed cruelty toward the animal on the territory of the capital's Garadagh district was established.

Appropriate measures of liability have been taken against him.

We present this footage:

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