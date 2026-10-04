Floods in Thailand affect more than 3.26 million people

The consequences of flooding in Thailand during the rainy season have affected more than 3.26 million residents of the kingdom.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by The Nation newspaper with reference to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Flooding has been recorded in 154 districts of 27 provinces of the country, with the disaster affecting more than 1.17 million households. The main blow fell on the central and eastern provinces, where enormous volumes of water flow down from the highlands in the north of the country. In Bangkok, around 329,000 households were previously in the flood zone, and four deaths were recorded in the capital.

According to the updated report, a total of 31 fatalities have been registered in the country as a result of the disaster. Despite the fact that in the north and northeast of the kingdom the water is gradually receding, in a number of central provinces — including Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri and Uthai Thani — it continues to rise.

Emergency services are preparing special equipment and pumping machinery to drain water from residential areas and clear transport arteries.

Thailand's Meteorological Department has issued a storm warning for the period from October 4 to 7, forecasting severe thunderstorms, squally winds and torrential rains in the north of the country.