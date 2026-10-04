Attorney for American woman who survived execution describes her condition

American Christa Pike, who survived the administration of two doses of lethal injection in the state of Tennessee, remains in critical condition.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by the convict's attorney, Stephen Ferrell, on the CNN television channel.

"She is still in the hospital, she is in critical condition, connected to a ventilator. We do not yet know the prognosis [regarding her state of health] and probably will not know it for several more days," the lawyer said.

According to him, doctors have not yet disclosed the reasons why Pike remained alive after two doses of the lethal injection. Ferrell added that he does not know whether his client regained consciousness after the execution attempt.

On September 30, at a prison in Nashville, Christa Pike was administered two doses of lethal injection, but the convict remained alive; the executioners encountered difficulties and used up seven needles.

Earlier, attorneys pointed out that the woman suffers from thrombocytosis, a condition in which the administration of the drug can lead to the formation of blood clots and additional suffering.

Pike was to become the first woman executed in the state of Tennessee in more than 200 years.

After the failure, the state's governor, Bill Lee, ordered an investigation and canceled another execution that was to take place in 2026.