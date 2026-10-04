Trump announces creation of a "Superintelligence Force" in the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the formation within his administration of a "Superintelligence Force" (Super Intelligence Force) — a new body that will handle the coordination of state policy in the field of artificial intelligence and interaction with IT giants.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has been appointed head of the agency. As its first task, the group has been instructed to prepare, within 120 days, a detailed report assessing the key risks of AI and providing recommendations for its state regulation.

The creation of the body was a continuation of Donald Trump's talks with leaders of the technology industry, who signed an agreement on the priority of safety in the development of new technologies.