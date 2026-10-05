Google Earth satellite images show what is left of Gaza after 2023 - VIDEO

Updated Google Earth satellite images taken between 2023 and 2026 demonstrate the scale of destruction in the Gaza Strip.

This is reported by 1news.az with reference to Human Rights Watch.

The published images show the changes that have occurred in Gaza's residential areas and infrastructure over this period. A comparison of the images makes it possible to assess the scale of the destruction that has taken place since the start of the hostilities.

As noted in Human Rights Watch materials, the destruction in Gaza was large-scale and, according to the organization, deliberate in nature.