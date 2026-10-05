Spain's prime minister dissolves parliament – the country will hold early elections

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that snap general elections will be held on November 29.

He made the corresponding statement after the Congress of Deputies (the lower house of parliament) failed to support two housing decrees approved by the country's government on October 2. "I decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers as early as this morning in order to dissolve the Cortes Generales (the parliament – ed.) and call general elections, which will take place on Sunday, November 29, in accordance with the deadlines established by law," the prime minister said.

Over the weekend, mass protests took place in a number of cities over the housing crisis.

Source: TASS