Iran summons Norway's ambassador over Starlink

Norway's ambassador to Tehran, Pål Bjørnestad, was summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry over the use of the Starlink satellite internet service.

Fars reports this.

The diplomat was informed that the United States and Israel are using the Starlink satellite internet against Iran.

As the outlet notes, Bjørnestad was also told that Norway, as the country where the Starlink network is registered with the International Telecommunication Union, is obliged to prevent its unauthorized distribution on Iranian territory.

"Iran has demanded that the government of Norway take urgent and effective measures to halt activities that violate Iran's sovereignty and national security," Fars reports.