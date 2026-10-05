 Iran summons Norway's ambassador over Starlink | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Iran summons Norway's ambassador over Starlink

1news Staff12:55 - Today
Iran summons Norway's ambassador over Starlink

Norway's ambassador to Tehran, Pål Bjørnestad, was summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry over the use of the Starlink satellite internet service.

Fars reports this.

The diplomat was informed that the United States and Israel are using the Starlink satellite internet against Iran.

As the outlet notes, Bjørnestad was also told that Norway, as the country where the Starlink network is registered with the International Telecommunication Union, is obliged to prevent its unauthorized distribution on Iranian territory.

"Iran has demanded that the government of Norway take urgent and effective measures to halt activities that violate Iran's sovereignty and national security," Fars reports.

Share:
1047

In focus

Opinion

Not just numbers: how Azerbaijan's new economic model is taking shape

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Austria - PHOTO

Opinion

COP17 and the water question: is Armenia ready for environmental responsibility?

World

AfD has changed its mind about pulling Germany out of the EU and the eurozone — media

Ship carrying Ukrainian grain attacked in the Black Sea: there are dead and injured

Mirzoyan and Araghchi discussed the second bridge, power transmission line and transportation projects

Kazakhstan inspects 50 Defense Ministry facilities

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Flydubai co-pilot who attacked the flight captain has been identified

French mayor dances against the backdrop of protests - VIDEO

A fight for life: FlyDubai pilot shares details of the attack - VIDEO

Spain's Senate rejects friendship treaty with France during Macron's visit

Latest news

AfD has changed its mind about pulling Germany out of the EU and the eurozone — media

Today, 17:40

New appointments to the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia

Today, 17:29

Ship carrying Ukrainian grain attacked in the Black Sea: there are dead and injured

Today, 17:15

The emblem of the 2032 Olympics has been unveiled

Today, 16:40

Mirzoyan and Araghchi discussed the second bridge, power transmission line and transportation projects

Today, 16:25

Kazakhstan inspects 50 Defense Ministry facilities

Today, 15:40

Not just numbers: how Azerbaijan's new economic model is taking shape

Today, 15:36

ABB transformation becomes case study at IE Business School

Today, 15:15

Georgian authorities accuse the EU of attempting a coup and revolution

Today, 14:45

Trump praised India for the good organization of its elections, confusing it with Brazil

Today, 14:40

Estonian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 14:35

Coalition deploys 100 aircraft in Yemen

Today, 14:06

Trump intends to visit Uzbekistan

Today, 14:00

Yemeni Armed Forces Claim Control Over Territories Near Bab-el-Mandeb Strait - UPDATED

Today, 13:47

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 13:30

Pashinyan dismisses deputy head of the NSS

Today, 13:25

Iran summons Norway's ambassador over Starlink

Today, 12:55

Tourist from the U.S. was planning a terrorist attack in Israel

Today, 12:50

Attack on police officers in Iran - PHOTO

Today, 12:30

Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Austria - PHOTO

Today, 12:25
All news