 Pashinyan dismisses deputy head of the NSS | 1news.az
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Pashinyan dismisses deputy head of the NSS

1news Staff13:25 - Today
Pashinyan dismisses deputy head of the NSS

Deputy Director of Armenia's NSS David Sanamyan has been dismissed from his post.

The order relieving Sanamyan of his duties was signed by Nikol Pashinyan. The deputy head of the special service had held the post since August 2025.

According to Armenian media, his dismissal is linked to a recent incident in which an Azerbaijani serviceman crossed into Armenian territory in the village of Shaki in the Syunik region.

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