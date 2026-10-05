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Trump praised India for the good organization of its elections, confusing it with Brazil

1news Staff14:40 - Today
Trump praised India for the good organization of its elections, confusing it with Brazil

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a post on the social network Truth Social, praised India for the good organization of its presidential elections, confusing it with Brazil.

This was noticed by the American magazine Newsweek.

"Today 125 million people voted in the first round of the presidential elections in India. The results were announced shortly after the polling stations closed, on that very same day," the president wrote.

Trump also criticized the authorities of a number of American cities and states for taking weeks to count votes after elections. The post has now been edited and correctly refers to the elections in Brazil.

In the first round of the elections, held on October 4, Flávio Bolsonaro won, receiving more than 47% of the vote and outpacing incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by almost 2 percentage points. The decisive second round of voting will take place on October 25. The head of state emphasized that he would carry out his election campaign anew in order to secure victory in the second round.

Source: TASS

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