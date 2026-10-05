 Ship carrying Ukrainian grain attacked in the Black Sea: there are dead and injured | 1news.az
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Ship carrying Ukrainian grain attacked in the Black Sea: there are dead and injured

1news Staff17:15 - Today
Ship carrying Ukrainian grain attacked in the Black Sea: there are dead and injured

In the waters of the Black Sea not far from Romania, the cargo ship Royad Mammadov, which was transporting grain, came under attack.

The vessel had left the Ukrainian port of Izmail and was heading to Italy. According to preliminary data, the ship was struck by a drone, after which a fire broke out on board, leading to the sinking of the vessel.

Two crew members died as a result of the incident. Romanian search and rescue services promptly arrived at the scene and were able to rescue 11 sailors who had sustained various injuries and wounds, including the ship's captain. The rescue operation and the clarification of all the circumstances of the incident are currently continuing.

Sources: ntv.tr, urkinform

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