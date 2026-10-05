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Armenia's NSS proposes creating a registry of those missing in action

1news Staff18:00 - 05 / 10 / 2026
Armenia's NSS proposes creating a registry of those missing in action

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia proposes creating a registry of persons missing in action.

The justification for the relevant draft notes that there is currently no unified database of persons who have gone missing in the conditions and circumstances resulting from military operations. There are also no appropriate mechanisms for exchanging information about missing persons between state bodies and private individuals.

The registry will be maintained by the NSS, which is responsible for the collection, processing, protection, use, and dissemination of the database's data.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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