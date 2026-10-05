Rubio allows for the possibility of closing the U.S. embassy in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not rule out suspending the work of the American embassy in Ukraine.

"We have an embassy presence there. And we will decide whether or not it is safe for them to be there," he told reporters, commenting on Russia's warnings to foreign diplomats about the danger of continuing to work in the Ukrainian capital.

"They have been saying this for months, warning diplomats for months to leave. I don't think it comes as a surprise to anyone that Kyiv is coming under strikes. I think everyone understands this well," Rubio noted.

"On a daily basis we analyze how well the security of every U.S. diplomatic mission in the world is ensured. And if a threat arises that, in our view, requires a response by changing the status of one diplomatic mission or another, then we will do it. So far we have not done that there," the head of the American foreign policy agency added.