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Trump approves execution by firing squad of man who opened fire at Texas base in 2009

1news Staff08:10 - Today
Trump approves execution by firing squad of man who opened fire at Texas base in 2009

U.S. President Donald Trump has consented to the execution by firing squad of a Palestinian-American, military psychiatrist Nidal Hasan, who in 2009 opened fire at the Fort Hood base, killing 13 people and wounding 32 more.

This was reported by Sean Parnell, the assistant to the U.S. secretary of war for public affairs.

"Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recommended, and President Donald Trump approved, execution by a U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who in 2009 opened fire on unarmed American service members at Fort Hood.

During the attack, he killed 13 people and wounded 32 <...>," Parnell wrote on X.

It became the largest crime of its kind ever committed on the territory of American bases. During his arrest in November 2009, Hasan sustained several wounds, as a result of which he was left paralyzed from the waist down. In August 2013, a jury unanimously sentenced him to death.

The trial took place on the territory of Fort Hood. The serviceman defended himself on his own and did not try to prove his innocence.

The U.S. Army (ground forces) base Fort Hood — the largest military base in the country — is located near the city of Killeen (state of Texas). Almost 40,000 people serve there. The building in which Hasan opened fire was dismantled in 2014, and in 2016 a monument to the victims was erected in its place.

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