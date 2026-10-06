U.S. says 13 merchant ships destroyed since resumption of Iran blockade

Since mid-July, the U.S. military has destroyed 13 merchant ships that allegedly attempted to breach the naval blockade of Iran.

This was announced by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

"Over the past 12 weeks, CENTCOM has destroyed 13 commercial vessels that were violating the blockade or were part of the IRGC's shadow network (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, elite units of Iran's armed forces — TASS note)," the command said in a statement on X.

In addition, since the resumption of the blockade, the American military has redirected 130 commercial vessels and disabled three more.

The United States and Israel began the war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Before the conflict began, approximately 25% of the world's oil trade volumes and about 20% of liquefied natural gas were transported through it.