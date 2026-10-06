Former Anthropic employee speaks about the threat of extinction due to uncontrolled AI

Former Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon warned about the threat of humanity's extinction due to artificial intelligence (AI).

He said this at hearings in the New York City Council. His words are cited by RIA Novosti.

According to Coxon, the development of technologies will lead to a loss of control over AI and the subsequent death of humanity, partly because developers act recklessly in the context of developing neural networks, and all AI companies are trying to create superintelligence. In addition, technology companies do not yet know how to control the AI systems they are creating.

AI hacks third-party networks, something for which a person would face criminal liability, he added.

"We do not understand what drives them, why they do what they do," Coxon said.