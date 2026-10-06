 "Third-rate reporters": Trump predicts the closure of The New York Times, calling that day "great" | 1news.az
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"Third-rate reporters": Trump predicts the closure of The New York Times, calling that day "great"

1news Staff08:40 - Today
"Third-rate reporters": Trump predicts the closure of The New York Times, calling that day "great"

The New York Times (NYT) newspaper will be forced to close in the near future, and that day will be a great one for the United States.

This was stated by American President Donald Trump.

On Truth Social, he called the publication's employees "third-rate reporters whom [he] has not spoken with for many years, but who constantly write about [Trump], never checking the facts and not caring whether their article is truthful." "Someday in the near future, The Times will be forced to close its filthy doors, and that will be a great day for America!" the American leader wrote.

He criticized the newspaper for publishing a "deliberately distorted" photo of Trump's resort and hotel complex in Doral near Miami (Florida), on whose grounds the Group of Twenty (G20) summit will be held on December 14-15. "The Times is a crooked organization serving lunatics who want to see our country fail. Its circulation has plummeted due to a lack of trust. This publication is just a small example of what I have had to deal with every day for many years!" the president said.

Source: TASS

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