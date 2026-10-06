30 people killed in collision of two vessels in DR Congo

At least 30 people have been killed and several dozen more are listed as missing after two vessels collided on the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to the Associated Press, 57 people were rescued. The search and rescue operation is continuing.

The collision occurred on the Congo River. One of the vessels was traveling from the town of Businga to the country's capital, Kinshasa, while the other was heading from Kinshasa to Lukolela. There were 163 people aboard one of the vessels. Information on the number of passengers and crew members on the second vessel has not yet been received.

The cause of the collision is being determined.