American President Donald Trump stated the possibility of the destruction of Los Angeles and San Diego in connection with the U.S. war with Iran.

"I want to see a grand victory [over Iran] <...>, because it will confirm the correctness of everything we have done. Remember that in wartime conditions this is merely an artificial phenomenon: [prices on goods] are slightly inflated. This is a small price to pay for ensuring the security of the world and our country," the American leader said, speaking before supporters in the state of Nebraska. "They can destroy a city, let them destroy Los Angeles, let them destroy San Diego. This is a very small price that has to be paid, and all of this will end very soon. Essentially, it is all almost over already, although they may drag the situation out a little longer. <...> But this will end soon one way or another." He did not explain his words.

The U.S. and Israel began the war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the U.S. resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached with respect to the Strait of Hormuz. Approximately 25% of the world's oil trade volumes and about 20% of liquefied natural gas are transported through it. Then the American administration effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran and a transition to an attempt to economically strangle it by means of sanctions.

Source: TASS