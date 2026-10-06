Lithuania declares readiness to host a U.S. military base on a permanent basis

The Lithuanian authorities have declared their readiness to host a U.S. military base that would operate on the country's territory on a permanent basis.

This was stated on the air of the national radio station LRT by the Baltic republic's defense minister, Robertas Kaunas.

"We are ready to host a U.S. base. Lithuania compensates the costs of the American military's stay in the country, makes serious investments in creating the infrastructure necessary for the allies' presence, and provides some of the best conditions in the region for the training of military units," he cited as arguments in favor of stationing a U.S. Army base.

In this way the minister commented on the statement by American President Donald Trump that the U.S. administration intends to consider the Lithuanian authorities' proposal to create a military base on the territory of the Baltic republic.

"We are grateful to the president for his rational and objective view of Lithuania," Kaunas said. He ranked his country among the leaders in the sphere of defense investments. "Lithuania is a leader in investments in security not only in the region, but at the level of all NATO members," the minister asserted.

Since 2019, a heavy battalion of the U.S. Army of about 1,000 personnel with Abrams tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Paladin artillery systems had been stationed in Lithuania on a rotational basis. In November 2024, a decision was made to put the rotation on a permanent footing, that is, it was carried out without breaks between the nine-month rotations. However, in June 2026 the United States withdrew this battalion from Lithuania and did not give notice about the further prospects of its presence.

Source: TASS