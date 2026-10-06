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Turkey has handed over Korkut air defense systems to Ukraine

1news Staff11:50 - Today
Turkey has handed over Korkut air defense systems to Ukraine

Earlier this year, Turkey handed over to Ukraine a small number of Korkut air defense systems, which Kyiv used for testing and to strengthen its air defense capabilities.

This was reported by Middle East Eye (MEE), citing sources familiar with the situation.

A standard Korkut set includes three weapon vehicles and one command vehicle. The sources did not disclose how many systems were deployed on the battlefield.

The Korkut, produced by the Turkish defense corporation Aselsan, is equipped with anti-aircraft guns to engage aerial targets, including cruise missiles and drones. The system is also designed to counter FPV drones and fiber-optic-controlled drones using 25-mm munitions.

"There were some problems, but nothing that could not be overcome with minor adjustments," a Ukrainian official commented to MEE on the Korkut's performance.

The same official said in a comment to MEE that the system can be considered combat-tested. According to him, Ukraine is interested in additional purchases, "if the price is right."

As MEE writes, citing sources among Ukrainian officials, several Turkish defense companies are cooperating with the Ukrainian army in order to test and improve their systems.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Turkey has supplied Ukraine with various defensive weapons, including Bayraktar TB2s, laser-guided missiles, artillery shells, and machine guns, MEE writes.

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