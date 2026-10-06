 Houthis seize the home of the head of the country's presidential council | 1news.az
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Houthis seize the home of the head of the country's presidential council

1news Staff11:55 - Today
Houthis seize the home of the head of the country's presidential council

Houthis from the rebel movement Ansar Allah have announced that they have taken control of the home of the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi, located in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen.

"The first footage of the arrival of Yemen's Armed Forces at the home of the traitor Rashad al-Alimi — October 5, 2026," the movement's spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday in his Telegram channel. The message is accompanied by a video recording of armed Houthis near the building.

Earlier, Saree reported that the actions of the Houthis had forced some units of the coalition forces to retreat from their positions in Taiz province.

On October 5, the chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council announced the start of a large-scale military operation, "Dawn of Yemen," to liberate the capital from the rebels. Government troops, with the support of the Arabian coalition's aviation, drove the Houthis out of the Dhubab area and restored control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Riyadh-led alliance's forces deployed 100 fighter jets in the operation, providing air cover for the advancing ground units of the Yemeni army.

Source: TASS

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