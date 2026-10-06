Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated during a meeting with scientists at the Powder Metallurgy Institute named after Academician V. Roman that the country needs concrete results, not fairy tales and promises.

This was reported by the BelTA agency.

In particular, the Belarusian leader pointed to the need to "zero out drones," that is, to develop means that will make it possible to combat them in a guaranteed and effective manner.

"We need results," Lukashenko emphasized. "While preparing for this trip, I thought about the fact that Vladimir Stepanovich (Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences Vladimir Karanik – ed.) will for the first time report not only to me, but also to the people on his successes in ensuring the security of the state. This should not be yet another fairy tale that we will do something tomorrow."

"Guys, I want you to understand. These general conversations… Nobody needs them. We set extraordinary tasks for the military. And they must be solved instantly," the president reminded the scientists.