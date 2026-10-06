High school student in Istanbul attacks peers with a knife: 5 people injured - PHOTO

In Istanbul's Başakşehir district, a 15-year-old schoolgirl attacked high school students with a knife, injuring at least five people.

This was reported by the NTV television channel, citing the district administration.

The incident occurred at the Sheikh Shamil Imam Hatip School in the Kayaşehir neighborhood. The girl entered the grounds of the educational institution with a knife and attacked the students who were entering the building behind her.

The number of victims differs in various sources. Thus, the head of the Başakşehir district, Cemil Özgür Önay, stated that seven students were injured, three of them in serious condition.

According to preliminary data, the attacker herself attends the 10th grade at the Fahreddin Kerim Gökay School in Küçükçekmece.

As Yeni Şafak writes, a female security guard quickly intervened, grabbed the attacker by the arm and neutralized her, which made it possible to avoid more serious consequences. Police detained the suspect.

The Istanbul administration stated that five students were injured as a result of the attack and were taken to the hospital.

According to Habertürk, the school administration sent a message to parents asking them to pick up their children, and all students were taken out to the schoolyard.

Police and the prosecutor's office are conducting an investigation; the reasons for the attack are not yet known.