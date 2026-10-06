Pashinyan expects the Armenian-Turkish border to open soon

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that he expects the border with Turkey and rail service with Azerbaijan and Turkey to open soon.

"In the near future, in parallel with the development of the TRIPP project, we expect the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border, as well as, accordingly, the opening of rail service between Armenia and Azerbaijan and between Armenia and Turkey," Pashinyan said at the Armenian-British business forum being held in Yerevan.

He pointed to the importance of also establishing, as a result of the implementation of the TRIPP project, rail service between the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea.

According to the prime minister, the North-West highway project is being implemented at full speed; in parallel with the railway, the opening of roads in the East-West direction, in the same direction, is also envisaged.

"In parallel with all these communications, the possibilities of building an oil pipeline and building a gas pipeline are already being considered and discussed today, and specific discussions are also underway on power transmission lines. It is obvious that in the modern world communication cables are also of paramount importance," Pashinyan noted.

Source: News.am