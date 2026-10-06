Former BND chief arrested on suspicion of espionage

August Hanning, the former head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), has been arrested on suspicion of espionage.

This was reported by BILD.

He is accused of collecting information constituting a state secret, treason, and espionage on behalf of a foreign power. According to the publication, Hanning acquired classified information from a recently retired employee of the BND's management staff in order to subsequently resell it. The investigation into Hanning and his alleged accomplice is being conducted by the Federal Prosecutor General.

It is noted that after his work in intelligence, Hanning was engaged in security and business consulting around the world. He also maintained ties with Russia and China, including with state structures.

Recently, Hanning faced financial difficulties after the bankruptcy of a bank in the Baltic states, on whose board of directors he served.

Hanning headed Germany's Federal Intelligence Service from 1998 to 2005.