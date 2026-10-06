Qatar's Foreign Ministry: Contacts between the U.S. and Iran have not been interrupted

Contacts between the United States and Iran mediated by Qatar have not been interrupted; the parties continue to discuss all the issues of concern to them.

This was stated by the director of the Media and Communications Department of Qatar's Foreign Ministry, Ibrahim Sultan al-Hashmi.

"Contacts are continuing and have not been interrupted, the visits are continuing and are aimed at this stage at achieving progress that can be built upon [in the future]," he said at a briefing.

Answering reporters' questions about the visit of Iran's interior minister to Doha and a possible Qatari proposal on the Iranian nuclear program, the diplomat emphasized that the current consultations "cover all the issues that concern both sides."

Source: TASS