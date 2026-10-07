 Azerbaijan gives priority attention to the protection and development of children — Shahriyar Hajiyev | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan gives priority attention to the protection and development of children — Shahriyar Hajiyev

1news Staff08:10 - Today
Azerbaijan gives priority attention to the protection and development of children — Shahriyar Hajiyev

The full and harmonious development of a child in the spirit of peace, dignity, tolerance, freedom, equality, and solidarity is an essential condition for building sustainable and prosperous societies.

This was stated by the First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, Shahriyar Hajiyev, at the meeting of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly under agenda item 66, "Promotion and protection of the rights of children."

"The special care and assistance that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognizes as the rights of children must be ensured comprehensively through the provision of health and social services, as well as quality education. Creating equal opportunities for children is also of the utmost importance for achieving better results in their social and economic development.

The full and harmonious development of a child in the spirit of peace, dignity, tolerance, freedom, equality, and solidarity is an essential condition for building sustainable and prosperous societies. In this regard, the Pact for the Future recognizes children and youth as important agents of positive change.

In Azerbaijan, children make up almost 30 percent of the population. The protection and development of children, as well as ensuring the full exercise of their human rights, play an important role in the state's social policy.

The program "National Strategy on Children for 2020–2030," approved by the President of Azerbaijan, identifies key issues and sets out strategies for addressing the challenges related to the protection and development of children. Special attention is paid to children from vulnerable groups, including children deprived of parental care, children with health problems, as well as children from families affected by the conflict.

At the same time, in 2026 a new law "On the Rights of the Child" was adopted, aimed at addressing contemporary challenges, strengthening protection mechanisms, and further aligning the legal framework with international standards. The law defines the general goals and obligations of the state, guarantees for ensuring the best interests of the child, as well as a broad list of rights and freedoms. The new regulatory framework fully reflects the obligations arising from the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Azerbaijan also gives priority attention to the protection and development of children in the post-conflict period. As part of the restoration and reconstruction works, internally displaced persons, including children, are returning to their places of origin. Thanks to the "Great Return" Program, almost 4,000 students have been given the opportunity to study at educational institutions in the 2026–2027 academic year.

The fate and whereabouts of 71 children out of more than 4,000 people who went missing in the early 1990s remain an acute humanitarian problem for Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period. Another problem threatening people's lives, including those of children, is the large-scale contamination of territories with mines. Since the 1990s, deliberately laid mines have caused the deaths and severe injuries of more than 3,400 people, including children and young people. These humanitarian problems require enhanced international cooperation alongside the measures taken at the national level.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan reaffirms its firm commitment to ensuring quality health and education services, as well as to creating favorable conditions for the development of children at all stages — from birth to adolescence," Hajiyev stated.

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