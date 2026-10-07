Trump says the end of the war in Ukraine is getting closer

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is approaching.

"Believe it or not, this is actually getting closer. Although it doesn't look that way," the American leader said, delivering a speech in Baltimore, Maryland.

"We haven't yet achieved an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. I'm working on it. I thought it would be the easiest one for me, I've ended eight wars. And this will happen soon enough too," Trump added.