Police officer killed in attack at checkpoint in Ankara - PHOTO

In the Pursaklar district of Ankara, police officer Ahmet Türkoğlu was killed as a result of gunfire opened by a passenger of a vehicle stopped for inspection.

The incident occurred on the road at the Karacaören intersection in the Pursaklar district during a document check. A man suddenly stepped out of the rear door of the stopped car and fired two shots at the police officer. Police officer Ahmet Türkoğlu died on the spot from the wounds he sustained.

Two people who were in the vehicle were promptly detained by police. The shooter himself attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol. He was taken to Pursaklar State Hospital in serious condition.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Source: CNN Türk