One of the girls wounded in the school attack has died in Istanbul

One of the eight schoolgirls injured in yesterday's knife attack has died in the hospital.

Yesterday, a tragic incident occurred at the "Sheikh Shamil" secondary school in Istanbul's Başakşehir district: a 15-year-old 10th-grade student from another school came to the educational institution with a knife and wounded eight schoolgirls.

The condition of one of the girls was critical, and despite the efforts of doctors, it was not possible to save her.

The other victims remain under medical observation.

Source: gazeteoksijen



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