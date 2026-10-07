Bessent has questions for Iran's oil minister

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cast doubt on the usefulness of appointing new leadership at Iran's Oil Ministry, saying that Tehran has not loaded crude oil onto tankers since August 25.

"Iran has a new oil minister. But given that the country has not loaded a single barrel of oil onto ships since August 25, what exactly is the new minister managing?" Bessent wrote on the social network X.

On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accepted the resignation of Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad. The head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Hamid Bovard, has been appointed acting head of the ministry.