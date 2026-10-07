Pashinyan: Armenia has legal grounds to terminate the concession with Russian Railways

If the government of Armenia decides to unilaterally terminate the concession agreement on the Armenian railways, there are legal grounds for this.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this.

"We can do it at any moment. But we do not want to go down this path," he noted.

According to Pashinyan, the Armenian side intends to find, in a friendly atmosphere, a mutually beneficial solution under which the concession would be transferred or sold to a country acceptable to both Russia and Armenia.

Source: Baghramyan26