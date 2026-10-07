Tokayev replaces Kazakhstan's deputy defense minister

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed former Kurultai deputy Tatyana Savelyeva as deputy minister of defense of Kazakhstan.

This was reported by Akorda.

By another order, the head of state relieved Asker Beisenov of the post of deputy minister of defense.

Prior to the appointment, Savelyeva was a deputy of the Kurultai. From 2016 to 2023, she held the position of vice minister of finance of Kazakhstan. A number of local media outlets, citing her track record, note that Savelyeva will oversee economic matters at the agency.

The appointment came amid a large-scale personnel reshuffle at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense following an incident in which service members died during military exercises.