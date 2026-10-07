A two-meter gilded statue of a naked Trump was put on display in the European Parliament - PHOTO

A gilded statue of U.S. President Donald Trump titled "The Orange Plague" has been put on display in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg.

The sculpture depicts the American leader as overweight and naked. Trump holds a long golden club and sits on the shoulders of a man shorter than him. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Danish artist Jens Galschiøt reportedly covered the satirical figure with 23-carat gold leaf. The sculpture is also known under the name "The King of Injustice."

"I am sitting on a man's back. He is drowning under my weight. I will do everything to help him. Except one thing — get off his back. The King of Injustice," reads the plaque beneath the statue.

The work became the artist's targeted attack on Trump's approach to climate issues. Galschiøt himself called the sculpture a "satirical cry" against "the U.S. attack on the green transition and the rules-based world order." The statue is installed at the crossroads connecting the two parliament buildings and will remain there until October 8.

Source: KP.RU