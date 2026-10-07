Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on October 7.

This was reported by the press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The head of the Azerbaijani state congratulated the President of Russia on his birthday and wished him good health, longevity, and new successes in his state activities.

Vladimir Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations and the attention shown.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and exchanged views on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.