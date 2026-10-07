Andrii Sybiha: Ukraine deeply appreciates Azerbaijan's solidarity and practical support

Ukraine deeply appreciates Azerbaijan's continued solidarity and practical support.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote about this on Telegram.

"Another shipment of vital energy equipment is being sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, including powerful transformers, 186 km of electrical cables and other equipment, to help strengthen the resilience of our energy system ahead of the heating season. Sincere gratitude to my friend the minister and to the people of Azerbaijan for standing together with Ukraine," Sybiha added.