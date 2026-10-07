Estonia wants to introduce mandatory conscription for women

Amid a falling birth rate, Estonia is discussing the introduction of mandatory conscription for women, while simultaneously expanding military training among schoolchildren.

This was reported by ERR, citing the head of the Defense Resources Agency, Anu Rannaveski.

According to her, it will soon become difficult to fill the conscription quota with men alone. Whereas previously up to 15,000 boys were born each year, now there are only 4,000–5,000. At the same time, starting in 2027, the Defense Forces will require up to 4,100 conscripts annually.

"It is clear that from these young people we will certainly not be able to fill the 4,100 places provided for by the defense plans. By 2040, the problem will become very obvious," Rannaveski warned.

In Estonia, women have been able to serve voluntarily since 2013, but no more than fifty of them join the army each year, that is, 1–2% of the total number of conscripts. Rannaveski is confident that the transition to mandatory conscription is only a matter of time.

As a benchmark, according to Rannaveski, Estonia plans to use the experience of Norway, Sweden and Denmark, where the selection of women for military service is based on their motivation, knowledge and the skills needed by the army.

At the same time, the Defense Resources Agency has launched a project called "Year of National Defense" in order to include military training in the eighth grades of basic school. The program includes quizzes on defense topics, excursions to military units and training in shooting pneumatic weapons.

"Estonia will gain more good sport shooters, and young people will be ready for national defense a little earlier," said the head of the defense education bureau, Aare Jämnes.

According to him, shooting pneumatic weapons is not mandatory for schoolchildren: if the student's parents or the student himself are against it, they can opt out. Jämnes stated that such classes rather reduce the risks associated with weapons and benefit the psyche of teenagers.