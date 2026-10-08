Media: first execution in the U.S. takes place after the incident with Christa Pike

In the American state of Texas, a death sentence was carried out against 46-year-old Jamaal Howard, who was convicted of murdering a store employee in 2000.

As Associated Press (AP) reports, the execution took place on the evening of October 7 by lethal injection.

The convict's death was pronounced at 8:03 p.m. local time, 19 minutes after the drug was administered.

This is the sixth execution carried out in Texas since the beginning of 2026.

It is noted that Howard's sentence became the first one carried out in the U.S. after the failed attempt to execute Christa Pike in the state of Tennessee.