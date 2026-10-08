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Plane crash in California: What is known?

1news Staff10:50 - Today
Plane crash in California: What is known?

Two people were killed in the crash of a small plane near the Petaluma Municipal Airport in the state of California.

This was reported by a local police representative, Zilverio Rivera.

"The city's fire crews put out the fire approximately three minutes after arriving at the scene. After the blaze was extinguished, we found the bodies of two victims in the plane," CBS News quoted him as saying.

According to preliminary data, the Van's RV-7A aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff on the grounds of a golf course located next to the airport. There were two people on board; their identities have not yet been established.

The U.S. civil aviation authority has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

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